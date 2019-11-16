Dine & Dish: Postino

It’s back!

Neighborhood favorite Postino is back open again after being shut for some five months.

Owner perry tong happy to be back in business.

The historic restaurant made famous by celebrity chef Cat Cora was built in the 1930’s, so when a grease fire spread to the roof, Perry knew it was going to be a big job.

Executive Chef Stewart Beaty along with the original waitstaff returned after a long hiatus and the menu will be familiar to patrons who crave the frito misto and baratta platter to pair with a bottle of red.

Neighbors Jim and Shari Lucas feel right at home.

Back in the kitchen, Chef Stewart whips up his popular spaghettini carbonara.

Each order made from scratch.

There’s this fresh yellow-fin tuna with hot potato salad is straight from mom’s own recipe.

And if you can find room, there’s always a wicked seasonal dessert like this pumpkin cheesecake.

All the more reason to toast a fine meal and celebrate postino’s return from the fire.