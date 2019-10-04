Dine & Dish: Pumpkin Everything

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — People flock to Half Moon Bay this time of year where pumpkin patches are in full swing.

“We stopped and had a pumpkin spice latte before we got here. ‘Tis the season.”

Here is the Ritz Carlton — perched on the bluff overlooking the pacific.

And guests are soaking up the scenery.

It’s also where we find the chef — cooking pumpkin.

“When it comes to fall, it’s what comes to mind. Especially in Half Moon Bay.”

“‘Tis the season and there’s a lot more you can do with pumpkin than just pumpkin pie.”

No shortage of pumpkin items on the menu here, this is BBQ pork belly with pumpkin puree and grilled pumpkin slices.

Also big in Half Moon Bay — brussels sprouts, sprinkled with a bit of pumpkin oil of course.

There’s this incredibly creamy pumpkin soup and for dessert, you might consider popping a few pumpkin macaroons.

Now you’re ready to hit the patch and pick a perfect pumpkin for your jack-o’-lantern, and maybe even a homemade pumpkin dish.