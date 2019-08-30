Dine & Dish: Rintaro

Live Now
 SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a serene slice of Japan in San Francisco’s Mission.

The critically-acclaimed Rintaro serves sashimi but it’s not a typical sushi restaurant.

It’s Japanese street food.

This evening in the courtyard, the chef is firing up the authentic grill for yakitori — a popular tidbit for these diners.

There are chicken skewers and meatballs and all manner of grilled goodness.

But that’s not all.

Rintaro serves house-made silky fresh tofu.

Udan noodles are made by hand.

This fresh salad with duck breast and plums is a California inspired dish.

You might order the whole fish or stick with wild king salmon.

Besides sake, you might sip on Japanese inspired cocktails.

Rintaro — a perfect blend of east meets west.

