Dine & Dish: Rintaro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a serene slice of Japan in San Francisco’s Mission.
The critically-acclaimed Rintaro serves sashimi but it’s not a typical sushi restaurant.
It’s Japanese street food.
This evening in the courtyard, the chef is firing up the authentic grill for yakitori — a popular tidbit for these diners.
There are chicken skewers and meatballs and all manner of grilled goodness.
But that’s not all.
Rintaro serves house-made silky fresh tofu.
Udan noodles are made by hand.
This fresh salad with duck breast and plums is a California inspired dish.
You might order the whole fish or stick with wild king salmon.
Besides sake, you might sip on Japanese inspired cocktails.
Rintaro — a perfect blend of east meets west.