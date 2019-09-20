Dine & Dish: Robo Barista

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hot cup of Joe carefully curated, not by a coffee house, but an automated coffee kiosk.

Cafe-X is landing this fall at the San Francisco International Airport.

Already there is another robo-barista — this one from Austin, Texas called Briggo at Terminal 3, fueling up flight crews and passengers who need a quick coffee fix.

You can pre-order coffee from your app or touch screen.

Automated coffee machines aren’t a new thing, but this isn’t your vending machine instant coffee.

It’s like a mini-coffee house that cranks out your grab and go — not from the tatooed arm of your local barista, but a robotic arm.