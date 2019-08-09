Dine & Dish: Sally the Salad Robot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Meet Sally, the salad-making robot.

She’s making her appearance here at Bespoke office space at San Francisco’s Westfield Mall.

These techies are testing out Sally’s culinary skills, limited to salad.

She’s the brainchild of Chowbotics.

Mara Behrens says vending machines are so yesterday.

“Now you have access through Sally.”

So far the reviews are mostly good.

The only trouble is, if you like the food and service, who are you gonna tip – Sally?

Germaphobes can rejoice in the fact that Sally is safer than standard salad bars where people pick through the greens.

Now about Sally’s tableside manner – you’ll have to talk to the engineers about that.

