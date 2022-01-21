Dine & Dish: San Francisco’s cheese school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jan. 20 is National Cheese-Lovers Day. And really, that should be every day, because who doesn’t love cheese?



On the topic of cheese… You typically think of the gooey stuff on your pizza. Or maybe the orange drizzle on nachos. But when it comes to cheese, apparently there’s a lot to learn.

And that’s what brings us to the cheese school. Yeah, there’s a school for cheese. Or at least for cheese lovers – and it’s located in San Francisco’s Ghiradelli Square.

Here you can crack the cheese manuals, and taste and smell all sorts of cheese… then wash it down with a glass of wine.

Our teacher is Jeanine Eagan – an official cheese monger whose passion is everything cheese.

There are some obvious cheese 101 rules like – don’t eat the wax. And it’s tastier at room temperature.

Eagan will taste you through exotic cheeses from around the globe – and spectacular goat cheese from our own backyard in Sonoma.

Classes range from tasting and pairing workshops to farm tours. Or if you’re really ambitious, you might even make your own cheese.

And at the end of it all… You can mark the occasion with a group photo where everybody says, the obvious… “cheese!”