SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Can’t decide if you want to eat Mexican or Filipino food? Well, you can have the best of both worlds at Señor Sisig. The restaurant has dishes like tacos and burritos served with sisig, a popular pork dish in the Philippines.

The newest location is at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. Watch in the video player above as KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes inside Señor Sisig.