Dine & Dish: Slanted Door

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The pandemic put so many of our favorite restaurants on hold. Case in point – the incredibly popular Slanted Door.

The doors closed for the time being at the busy Ferry Building location but tonight on Dine and Dish, we catch up with the top chef and owner of Slanted Door, Charles Phan, to get an update.

“If you can drive a car you can cook or even if you don’t drive a car it’s simple,” Phan said.

Chef and restaurateur Charles Phan makes it sound so simple.

He’s the brains behind one of the most successful restaurants in the Bay Area, the famed Vietnamese restaurant, Slanted Door.

We caught up with Phan at his commissary kitchen in a San Francisco warehouse.

If you’ve strolled by Slanted Door at San Francisco’s Ferry Building, you’ll notice it’s shut down, for now.

Slanted Door Ferry Building has been temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Phan says he hopes to re-open once it’s refurbished.

Out the door, take out is no longer.

Slanted Door San Ramon is still serving up happy customers in the East Bay and you’ve heard it here first on Dine and Dish, Phan is opening up a wine country Slanted Door in Napa.

Until then, if you have a hankering for the dishes unique to Chef Phan, you can always order up a meal kit to make Slanted Door at home.