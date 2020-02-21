Dine & Dish: Slanted Door

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Slanted Door in San Francisco is one of the most popular restaurants in the country.

After more than two decades of serving up award-winning Vietnamese food to locals and tourists alike, the newest Slanted Door is now open in the East Bay.

It’s jammed packed with patrons who can’t seem to get enough of a good thing.

Charles Phan’s Slanted Door in San Ramon is located in the giant city center Bishop Ranch.

You’ll find classics like the BBQ ribs, chicken claypot, handmade buns, spring rolls, hot wok and shaking beef.

You’ll also find an extensive wine collection to complement the meal. Or you can quench your thirst with this tasty fresh Mai Tai.

So far, it’s a hit with locals who make a night of it.