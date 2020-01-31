Dine & Dish: Super Bowl Snacks

(KRON) — Are you ready for Super Bowl Sunday?

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or heading to one, KRON4’s giving you a chance to be the Super Bowl snack MVP. And remember — anything less than super is a personal foul.

To satisfy the game day guests in your hungry household, we’ve lined up some top notch chefs and their personal bests.

Ryan Farr of 4505 BBQ in the city brings his a game with ribs, a mustard rub and plenty of smoke.

Ayesha Curry of International Smoke in San Francisco likes to spice it up.

And Michael Mina of tailgate at Levi’s Stadium brings the heat and BBQ meat.

“Lots of flavor, lots of spice and just make what everybody would enjoy.”

Brandon Peacock of Eve’s Waterfront in Berkeley likes fresh ceviche for the party.

Hot wings are always a winner. If you want to go meatless, chef Toriano Gordon of Vegan Mob in Oakland makes a mean nacho number.

For football fans that consider the veggie platter “unnecessary rough-age”, you can score extra points with guac from scratch.

Chef Daniel Telez of Copita is the MVP of guacamole makers. His secret housemade chips for dipping.

And finally to wash it all down, faithful fans will need hydration after yelling at the TV set.

So ample beverages are better than a Gatorade bath.

Go Niners!