Dine & Dish: The Caviar Company

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caviar — it’s hard to believe that salty tiny fish eggs from a prehistoric fish called sturgeon are such a posh delicacy.

People crave caviar, especially these days when it’s more affordable.

When they do, the Caviar Company in San Francisco is the place to go.

Petra Bergstein studied marine biology and is a co-founder of the Caviar Company along with her sister.

It’s a place of all things caviar sustainably farmed, of course.

There’s the Russian Osetra and the more reasonable but equally delicious California version.

Officially it isn’t caviar, but smoked trout eggs. it makes for a great pop of flavor and color.

Each prepared with a bit of creme fraiche on a tiny bellini, washed down by champagne if you prefer or vodka.

Caviar is one way to make any occasion a special one.

On Thursday, the Caviar Company hosted a national caviar day at the White Rabbit in the Marina District.

Tickets are $150 and are 50 percent off with code “CAVIARDAY2019”