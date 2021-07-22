Dine & Dish: The French Laundry’s star chef, Thomas Keller

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom’s dining scandal notwithstanding, Napa Valley’s The French Laundry restaurant is world-famous, not for who dines there but for its amazing food.

Equally as famous is the Michelin Star chef who’s behind it – Thomas Keller.

On this week’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis sat down with Chef Keller to talk about his new pop-up lounge and his mission to curb America’s craving for sugar.

Sure, The French Laundry is known the world over for its fine dining. Good luck trying to get a reservation.

So when Vicki had a chance to break bread with the restaurant’s legendary chef, she took it but didn’t realize she’d have to chase him down while he rode his bike through town.

Thomas Aloysius Keller is a celebrated chef who runs Michelin 3-Star dining establishments.

He’s also known for his down-home bakery and famous fried chicken too.

Chef Keller has just opened up a pop-up in Yountville serving up caviar and champagne. It’s called Regiis Ova.

Anton, the Maître D’ is also a swordsman apparently.

Other forms of entertainment include local jazz musicians.

Like many restaurateurs, Chef Keller is happy to emerge from the dark days of the pandemic.

He’s now serving up special ice cream on the sidewalks of Yountville – It’s made with a sugar fiber called supplant.

Who knows? Keller’s contribution to the culinary arts may well be eclipsed by his drive to curb our addiction to sugar and make us healthier for it.