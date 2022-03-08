SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – When you think of Japanese food, sushi might come to mind, and you’d be right – But there’s so much more to it than just raw fish.

On tonight’s Dine and Dish, KRON4 caught up with two top-rated Bay Area chefs to see what they’re cooking up that’s both delicious and sustainable.

Back in the kitchen at San Francisco restaurant, The Progress, beautiful pieces of salmon and fresh veggies picked right from the garden.

These Michelin star chefs are whipping up a Japanese fish dinner with a California flair, with fish that’s farmed and fished sustainably.

The trouble is for those who love fish, it can be loved to death, and that’s why the fish on this menu is sustainably sourced.

Chef Kyle Connaughton of the famed single-thread restaurant in Healdsburg is here at the San Francisco restaurant, along with Chef Stuart Brioza of the famous State Bird Provisions and Anchovy Bar.

They’re combining forces to demonstrate how to prepare sustainably fished meals that satisfy fish lovers but won’t strip the oceans.

Chef Kyle has been awarded the green star for his efforts to make meals that are healthy for the planet and satisfy a healthy appetite.