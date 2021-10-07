Dine & Dish: The Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fire up the fog cutters and zombies – it’s time to Tonga again!

We’re talking about the legendary Tonga Room in San Francisco.

On this week’s Dine and Dish, we’re going tiki and taking you to the Polynesian paradise known as the Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar – Fairmont Hotel.

For a taste of tiki, you don’t have to travel to the tropics.

The Tonga Room is back and will gladly transport you to Polynesia.

The Tonga Room at the Fairmont Hotel still fires up the band from a floating boat, for any seeker of the tiki lounge oasis – a welcome respite.

The Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar is open again after a 16 month pandemic time out and the hotel’s general manager is rolling out the welcome mat.

Guests like movie critics and swing dancer Jan Wahl are here for it.

Designed in 1945 by a Hollywood movie set designer. The dance floor is from a schooner that once sailed to the south seas.

Top 40 band Island Groove gets a groove on from a thatch-covered barge in a lagoon – complete with tropical rainstorms.

There are boatloads of tropical cocktails to quench your thirst.

You can get your fill of tiki tidbits like sushi rolls and ribs or maybe just drink in all the sights and sounds of a tropical paradise and by-gone era.