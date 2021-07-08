Dine & Dish: Top of the Mark

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The times, like the old saying goes, they are changing and that includes some old standards.

We’re talking about the venerable “Top of the Mark” — The menu and music getting a hip make-over of sorts.

That’s tonight’s Dine and Dish.

When you get an invite to check out the new changes at the iconic Top of the mark – you’ve got to go.

The 19th floor of the Mark Hopkins has seen a lot in its long life – music from bygone eras and fancy food with silver and gold service but COVID-19 shut down the historic hotel for a spell and really shook things up.

“Not only did we have COVID that shut us down for the first time since we opened which is kind of sad but we wanted to come out with a fresher approach that would be more appealing to a younger audience in the hotel and also in the local environment,” Michael Pace said.

Oh, sure the foggy 360-degree views are still there but the food and entertainment is another matter.

Gone are the vintage cover bands, replaced by hipster DJs.

“Now we want to enhance that to add a new element of surprise and excitement,” Pace said.

Michael Pace is the hotel’s general manager who’s invited the press to get an idea of what to expect, like a new appetizer menu, signature cocktails and a tableside tasting experience that includes caviar, colorful Kollar chocolates — And Hanson of Sonoma organic vodka.

The hope here is that for locals and tourists, the refreshed Top of the Mark really hits the mark.

“You get to experience a true legacy of what this great city is about,” Pace said.