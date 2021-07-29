Dine & Dish: Truffle Shuffle gives cooking demos on Zoom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – From retail to restaurants, people had to shuffle to stay alive during the pandemic lockdown.

On tonight’s Dine and Dish, we’re doing the Truffle Shuffle — It’s a Bay Area food startup that caught the attention of TV’s Shark Tank and is now making its way onto your screen and into your kitchen.

Welcome to truffle shuffle and tonight’s show is starring Chef Tucker and you.

It’s a how-to-cooking demo via Zoom.

Sarah McKinney is one of the founders of Truffle Shuffle that KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis invited into her kitchen. She showed up in person.

For the highly trained and pedigreed Sarah it’s all about the truffle: Truffle salt, truffle honey, you name it.

That’s what launched Truffle Shuffle based in Oakland but then came the pandemic and restaurants closed and stores stopped buying, they panicked.

Sarah and her fellow founders found themselves sitting on truffles and running out of cash.

So they shuffled and changed their tune to teach those of us stuck at home how to make a high-end meal.

It caught the attention of Shark Tank and Mark Cuban put his weight behind Truffle Shuffle.

Now, Truffle Shuffle ships out kitchen kits with virtual classes hosted by Michelin star chefs and celebrities like Snoop Dog.

With every kit that’s sold, portions go to the Alameda Food Bank.

The goal is to not only teach microwave cooks but to create a million master chefs in their own home, one tantalizing truffle bite at a time.