Dine & Dish: Tutu’s

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — For more than two decades, happy diners have been chowing down at Chow.

With five busy restaurants around the Bay turning out organic comfort food at comfortable prices.

Former owner Tony Gulisano showed off the newest — Chow Oakland.

But Oakland took a big bite out of the bottom line and all the restaurants were forced to close.

All but one.

That’s Chow Lafayette. Its new name: Tutu’s.

Tutu is “grandma” in Hawaiian.

Tutu’s has the same friendly faces, beefed up menu and now — booze. A fully stocked bar.

Siri the longtime server is learning to make mixed drinks for thirsty locals.

There are still all day breakfasts and the familiar salmon scrambles and pizzas and pastas, plus new items like Italian dessert.

Tutu caters. And you can always pick up pre-made meals or even shop the organic meet and produce market to make your own.

So far, so good for the new Tutu’s where patrons seem to be eating it up like they always have.