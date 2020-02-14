Dine & Dish: Valentine’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and for lovers, it’s a time of hearts and flowers and romantic dinners.

But if you don’t have a date, don’t despair!

For the lovebirds — a box of chocolates, a dozen red roses, sweetheart cards or a table at your favorite restaurant like Boulevard in San Francisco or Kokkari Estiatorio in the City.

Both make the list of most romantic restaurants in the country.

But what if you’re flying solo?

Well you can order pizza, but not just any pizza. Yes, a heartbreak pizza.

At Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in the heart of San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, Tony’s is serving up solo diners with broken heart pies.

Some with pepperoni, others with a gentle sprinkling of fresh herbs. All made with love.

13-time world champion Tony Gemignani, famous for his pizza tossing, made his special Valentine’s pies for pizza lovers to eat in or take out.

And to drown your sorrows, Elmer the bar manager has concocted a specialty paired cocktail with bitters, of course. It’s called a “bitter heart break” cocktail.

A bitter beverage offering sweet solace. Happy Valentine’s Day!