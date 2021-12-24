Dine & Dish: Waterbar’s gingerbread house

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Waterbar along San Francisco’s Embarcadero is known for its oysters and great bar scene, but there’s also a sweet treat that you’re not going to want to miss.

The restaurant’s pastry chef Erica Land lovingly made a unique, huge gingerbread house that is a take on Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.’

General Manager Pete Sicknicksays it’s a gingerbread house for the times.

Land spend countless hours on the cast of characters, and says the display is 98% edible.

“I kinda wanted to go all out this year,” Land said, saying that last year’s display wasn’t open to the public due to the pandemic.

The display will be up until the New Year. While you can’t take a bite out of the gingerbread, you can check out their other house-made desserts, like a chocolate cream pie.