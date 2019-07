SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Country star, Trisha Yearwood, was in San Francisco this week at Zynga for a panel on girl power in the wake of her new single called “Every Girl.”

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis was at one of her favorites restaurants in the city, Slanted Door, when she ran into Yearwood.

Liviakis sat down with the country music star and Food Network celebrity to talk about her life with the music legend Garth Brooks, making sweet music and of course, food.