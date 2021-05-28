Dine & Drink: San Francisco bars welcome back customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco has a hard-earned reputation as a drinking town.

The pandemic put a stop to that – at least at the local watering holes.

Now, bars are starting to welcome back patrons — So we feel it’s only right to rename tonight’s Dine and Dish to Dine and Drink.

Let the shakers begin! From the city’s North Beach to Marina and Mission.

“Noticed a lot more people out and about!”

After a long dry year, patrons are finally trickling in. Along the Embarcadero, San Francisco bars and cocktail lounges, like the High Dive, are only too happy to see customers.

“We are ready to party so bring your a-game. We got our shots so we can serve your shots!”

Outside on the back patio, Red’s Java House is serving up a cold one with a view of the pier.

Up the way – the Hi Brow Waterbar restaurant and bar doing it’s best to adapt to the new norms.

“People want to see and be seen and hey, they want a drink too.”

There’s outdoor drinking and dining. A few tables at the lounge and now the bar is open to a limited lucky few.

The city rules say bar-goers can now drink while standing rather than being fixed to a table and you don’t have to serve food along with the booze.

Here at the popular Kokkari Estatorio – one of the buzziest bar scenes is subdued – for the moment.

“A lot of people coming up to the window wondering if they can have a drink – cant’ do that yet.”

This couple appreciates not having to elbow their way in past the cocktail crowds.

Although bars in the city won’t completely reopen until summer – bartenders and customers are still making the most of happy hour.

Cheers to that and to your health.