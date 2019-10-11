Best spots in the Bay Area to watch the Fleet Week Air Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Fleet Week and without a doubt the best place to watch the Blue Angels Air Show at Marina Green in San Francisco.

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 11, Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13 from 12:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m.

KRON4 is home to the Blue Angels Live! We’ll broadcast the 2019 Fleet Week Air Show on Saturday, October 12 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Watch the show live on television or watch our live stream at KRONon.tv

>>Click here for the Fleet Week schedule of events

“[The Marina Green is] certainly is a great place to watch it,” Charles S. Lafollette said. “No question about it. Nothing in your way in any direction.”

Lafollette should know, watching the Blue Angels Air Show is a long running annual tradition for the Russian Hill resident.

“Over the years it has been terrific,” he said. “We moved here 50-years ago and I have seen it almost every year.”

There are other locations where you can see the Blue Angels fly in San Francisco.

Like Twin Peaks for example, where you will enjoy a one of a kind experience that includes an iconic view of the city and anything flying above it.

Also, Fisherman’s Wharf.

Pier 39 offers great unobstructed views of the sky over looking the Bay.

You will be sure to catch more than a glimpse of Blue Angels there.

Then there is Pier 14, next to the Ferry Building.

From there, you will have a pretty awesome view every time those F-18 hornets head east over the Bay Bridge.

For those in East Bay who can’t make it to the city, but still want to get your patriotism on — try the port of Oakland’s middle shore Harbor Park, where you will find a different perspective of the Navy fighter jets soaring above the Bay Bridge.

Now if none of those locations work for you, don’t worry!

Just pick up your remote and tune into KRON4, the Bay Area’s official Fleet Week station.