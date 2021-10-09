Blue Angels Live: 2021 Fleet Week Air Show

KRON4 is home to the Blue Angels Live hosted by Ken Wayne and Captain Laura Einsetler!

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow also joins the fun from Aquatic Park.

We’re broadcasting the 2021 Fleet Week Air Show on Saturday, October 9 starting at 2 p.m.

You can watch the show live on television or watch on our live stream at KRONon.tv.

KRON4 has been covering Fleet Week leading up to the spectacular Air Show.

Find our Fleet Week coverage here

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 8, Saturday, October, 9, and Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get tickets to the event here.

