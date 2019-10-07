Fleet Week gets underway; first responders to test emergency plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fleet Week is underway as the Blue Angels touched down in Oakland to get ready for the big show.

Local and military first responders are also ready to kick off Fleet Week.

They’ll be doing exercises to test emergency disaster response plans.

You can catch all the action of Fleet Week right here on KRON4 – the home of Blue Angels Live, a two-hour special that gives you a front-row seat to high-flying stunts from the comfort of your own home.

The fun starts Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

