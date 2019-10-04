Fleet Week SF 2019: Schedule of events & Blue Angels flight times

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Blue Angels will be soaring over the city soon for the 39th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week!

The event is expected to draw more than one million people to see the Naval Ships and Air Teams perform over the Bay.

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 11, Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13 from 12:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m. Get tickets to the event here

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 11, Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13 from 12:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m. Get tickets to the event here

Watch the show live on television or watch our live stream on KRONon.tv

KRON4 will also be covering Fleet Week leading up to the spectacular Air Show. Find our Fleet Week coverage here

The week-long event will also feature disaster capabilities, training exercises and senior leader talks, community relations projects, band concerts, ship tours, a parade of ships, veterans art show, aviation demonstrations, and the popular K9 Heroes featuring military and civilian K-9 demonstrations in Duboce Park.

San Francisco Fleet Week is the non-profit organization that organizes the annual salute to the Armed Forces during October.

Here’s a full schedule of Fleet Week activities and events happening in San Francisco:

Monday, Oct. 7th

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Cruise Terminal Plaza

The Destroyers is Navy Band Southwest’s premier Popular Music Group. The repertoire for this high energy group encompasses many different musical styles in order to accomplish several distinctly different missions.

Performance venues for this dynamic ensemble range from all out rock concerts in high school auditoriums to the smooth pop or jazz combo selections at formal military receptions. The members of the group keep a vigilant eye on the current music trends while refining and polishing the classics that everyone has grown to love.

The band’s six-member makeup gives it a cost-effective mobility that keeps the group rocking throughout the Southwestern United States; supporting Navy recruiting, retention and community relations initiatives. The Destroyers are a group dedicated to bringing the very best music of yesterday and today to the stage.

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers

Destroyers

Free Neighborhood Concert

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In Chan Kaajal Park

Navy Band Southwest gives you a taste of New Orleans with the 32nd Street Brass Band! This brass band’s strolling performances will have you thinking you are on Bourbon Street celebrating Mardi Gras, and with the addition of a guitar for our stage shows you’ll feel like you’re in a club in the French Quarter.

The 32nd Street Brass Band performs upbeat music for homecoming ship arrivals and community events. By incorporating the styles of jazz, funk, Dixieland, and R&B, the 32nd Street Brass Band will be sure to keep you moving and entertained.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Patricia’s Green

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers

Free Neighborhood Concert

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Pier 39 Entrance Plaza Stage

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Softball Tournament

Teams from our visiting Navy, Marines and Coast Guard match their skills against San Francisco’s Police and Fire, Alameda County Sheriff, the Olympic Club, and a special appearance by the Yountville Veteran’s “Mixt Nuts Team” Softball Team, with Veterans who served in wars from Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. Enjoy America’s pastime with food, games and fun!

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Moscone Fields

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Ship Tours

Throughout Fleet Week, thousands of visitors climb aboard amphibious carriers, destoyers and cruisers docked at the Embarcadero to get a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the sailors serving in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Australian Navy.

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first come, first served basis.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pier 30/32 and Pier 35

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers

Free Neighborhood Concert

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Pier 39 Entrance Plaza Stage

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

JapanTown Peace Plaza

Honor Our Fallen Tribute Concert

The concert it free but seating is limited. Click here for more information on how to register for a seat

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

SFJazz Center

201 Franklin Street, San Francisco

Thursday, Oct. 10

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Ship Tours

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first come, first served basis.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pier 30/32 and Pier 35

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers

Free Neighborhood Concert

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

City College of San Francisco – Ram Plaza

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

San Francisco Zoo @ The Depot

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Pier 39 Entrance Plaza Stage

Friday, Oct. 11

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center

The Humanitarian Assistance Village (HAV) is an interactive exhibition demonstrating U.S. Military and Civilian capabilities in responding to a disaster. The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon is an integrated program designed to inspire our youth in the fields of science and technology. Take your family around the village for a wonderful educational opportunity while enjoying the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show presented by United Airlines.

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Marina Green

1st Marine Division Band: Party Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround

Parade of Ships

Come see “The Fleet” arrive in San Francisco Bay under the Golden Gate Bridge!

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Marina Green

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Union Square Plaza

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW

The waterfront event is headlined by The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and is the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner, the United 777, to perform a fully choreographed act.

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

1st Marine Division Band: Party Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Argonne Park – Richmond District

Fleet Fest

This gateway to Fleet Week features a food truck jamboree, interactive displays and activities for the whole family. Fleet Fest is located at Pier 30/32 in the shadow of the Navy’s visiting flagship, a perfect environment for the thousands of Fleet Week visitors to meet and greet our visiting military, while enjoying the essence of Fleet Week.

Friday’s Lineup:

Special “Welcome Heroes Concert“!

The Destroyers – U.S. Navy Band

Shana Morrison

Top Shelf – R&B / Motown Review

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Pier 30/32

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Ferry Building Marketplace

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers

Free Neighborhood Concert

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fleet Fest

Saturday, Oct. 12

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

Fleet Fest

Saturday’s Lineup:

U.S. Navy Rock Band

The Purple Ones

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pier 30/32

Ship Tours

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first come, first served basis.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pier 19 and Pier 30/32

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Marina Green

1st Marine Division Band: Field Band at Fleet Fest

Free Neighborhood Concert

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32

K9 Heroes

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Duboce Park

1st Marine Division Band: Party Band at K9 Heroes Event

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

K9 Heroes Event at Duboce Park

Navy Band Southwest Performance: Destroyers at Fleet Fest

Free Neighborhood Concert

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

1st Marine Division Band: Field Band at Fleet Fest

Free Neighborhood Concert

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32

1st Marine Division Band: Party Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

82 West Portal Avenue

Navy Band Southwest Performance: 32nd Street Brass Band

Free Neighborhood Concert

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Jessie Square Yerba Buena Gardens

Sunday, Oct. 13

Fleet Fest

Sunday’s Lineup:

Baby & The Luvies

DJ Skyler Villain

The Sun Kings – Beatles Tribute

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pier 30/32

Ship Tours

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first come, first served basis.

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pier 15/17 and Pier 19

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Marina Green

1st Marine Division Band: Field Band & Party Band

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Italian Heritage Parade

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

Monday, Oct. 14

1st Marine Division Band: Field Band at High School Band Challenge

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Golden Gate Park Bandshell

Ship Tours

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first come, first served basis.

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pier 19

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Pier 30/32

7th Annual Veterans Art Exhibit

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open Sept. 23 – Oct. 19; closed on Sundays)

The Atelier Galley of the Academy of Art University

79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94105

High School Band Challenge with USMC 1st MARDIV Band

The United States Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band kicks off this event with a stirring performance of patriotic songs and a musical celebration. The thrill of the music continues as select Bay Area high school bands then take the stage, competing for prize money to support their school music programs.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Golden Gate Park Bandshell