Fleet Week SF 2021: Best spots to watch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s officially Fleet Week!

The event, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019, is expected to draw more than a million people to see the return of the Naval Ships Air Teams over the Bay.

The week-long event will also feature disaster capabilities, training exercises and senior leader talks, community relations projects, band concerts, ship tours, a parade of ships, veterans art show, aviation demonstrations, and the popular K9 Heroes featuring military and civilian K-9 demonstrations in Duboce Park.

Where are some of the best spots in the city to check out the Fleet Week activities?

The best places to watch are along San Francisco’s northern edge, either at Crissy Field, to the west at Marina Green, or Aquatic Park/Fisherman’s Wharf area.

Some of the box seats where people can pay to watch the show are located at Marina Green, so that area may be crowded. The announcers’ box will also be stationed there.

If you show up early at Crissy Field or Aquatic Park, those may be your best bets.

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 8, Saturday, October, 9, and Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get tickets to the event here.