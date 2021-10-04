Fleet Week SF 2021: Blue Angels back in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been a long few years since they were here, but the Blue Angels are back!

In preparation for Fleet Week in San Francisco, the Blue Angels arrived on Monday, according to the Oakland International Airport.

The airport posted photos to Twitter announcing that the Blue Angels were flying the new jets, F-18 Super Hornets.

Welcome back to OAK! @BlueAngels are here flying their new jets, F-18 Super Hornets, in preparation for @FleetWeekSF October 8-10th. pic.twitter.com/4ihfv0Yc13 — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) October 4, 2021

Fleet Week is from October 8 to 10 — The Blue Angels Air Show will be on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

You can watch the show live on television or watch it on our live stream at KRONon.tv.

KRON4 will also be covering Fleet Week leading up to the spectacular Air Show. Find our Fleet Week coverage here