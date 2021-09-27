Fleet Week SF 2021: Schedule of events & Blue Angels flight times

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 08: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over the Golden Gate Bridge on October 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Blue Angels were practicing ahead of tomorrow’s parade of ships and an air show. Fleet Week runs through October 12. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Blue Angels will be soaring over the city soon for the annual San Francisco Fleet Week!

The event, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019, is expected to draw more than a million people to see the return of the Naval Ships Air Teams over the Bay.

This year, the Blue Angels Air Show is Friday, October 8, Saturday, October, 9, and Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get tickets to the event here.

The week-long event will also feature disaster capabilities, training exercises and senior leader talks, community relations projects, band concerts, ship tours, a parade of ships, veterans art show, aviation demonstrations, and the popular K9 Heroes featuring military and civilian K-9 demonstrations in Duboce Park.

San Francisco Fleet Week is the non-profit organization that organizes the annual salute to the Armed Forces during October.

A full schedule of Feet Week activities and events happening in San Francisco is pending. Check back here for the full schedule in the coming days.

Wednesday, October 6

Ship Tours

Throughout Fleet Week, thousands of visitors climb aboard amphibious carriers, destroyers and cruisers docked at the Embarcadero to get a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the sailors serving in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

All ship tours are free of charge and queue forms on a first-come, first-served basis.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pier 30/32 and Pier 35

Honor Our Fallen Concert

6:00 PM

Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

This tribute concert is free and open to the public. The special performance put on by the United States Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Band is a poignant tribute to the service members who volunteers to defend their country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

As seating is limited, reservations in advance are recommended.

Thursday, October 7

>> Click or tap here to Plan Your Trip

Friday, October 8

Parade of Ships

See the fleet enter the Bay under the Golden Gate Bridge as the visiting ships steam towards their ports, and Liberty Call for our honored Sailors and Marines.

San Francisco Fire Department will provide lead escort with their fire boat shooting jets of water into the air to celebrate the Fleet’s arrival.

The procession of ships can be seen from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, with the viewing stand at the Marina Green.

11:00 AM

Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW

The waterfront event is headlined by The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and is the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner, the United 777, to perform a fully choreographed act.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Marina Green, San Francisco waterfront

Saturday, October 9

>> Click or tap here to Plan Your Trip

K9 Heroes

Regional and national K9 services bring their stars to demonstrate their abilities, including therapy tasks, drug and food detection, law enforcement, and bomb detection.

The event includes vendor booths from pet services providers as well as various agencies.

Children and adults alike are invited to see how these four-legged friends have become heroes to so many.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Duboce Park

Sunday, October 10

>> Click or tap here to Plan Your Trip

Monday, October 11

>> Click or tap here to Plan Your Trip

