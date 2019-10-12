‘It’s magical’: San Francisco welcomes thousands for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands are taking over San Francisco for the city’s 39th annual Fleet Week.

“It’s magical it’s great. I love it,” said one fan.

Fans and military members are getting to enjoy the weekend of aerial stunts and tributes.

The Blue Angels will have eyes focused on sky as the skilled pilots delight viewers with daring tricks.

It’s a real treat for Pennsylvania native Robert Haverly.

“The Blue Angels were amazing. Watching them fly formation 18 inches apart going 700 miles an hour, that’s quite amazing,” Haverly said.

Fleet Week is also a great opportunity for members of the military to enjoy san francisco and get in on the fun as well.

“Oh I’ve had a blast it’s been great. The individuals around here are amazing, tons of things to see, great food, great drinks. I have had a great time here,” said Sgt. Jose Cabrera.

“I really like it all the people around here seem to be really nice. The food is like outstanding. I love just walking around big cities — I’m not from a big city so it’s nice to have a change of pace,” said officer Ricky Woold.

For Petty Officer Matthew Harper, Fleet Week is not just a chance to entertain but a chance to show people what the navy is all about.

“Appreciate everyone coming out to see our ship and see what the navy has to bring to the world,” Harper said.

