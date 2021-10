SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As Fleet Week gets underway, the Blue Angels are gearing up for what’s expected to be yet another memorable flight for the books!

KRON4’s Jonathan McCall will be flying with the Blue Angels Wednesday.

If you don’t recall, KRON4’s Grant Lodes flew with the Blue Angels back in 2012.

“It was the most unbelievable thing I had ever done,” Lodes said.

You can take a look at that memorable clip here: