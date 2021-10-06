KRON4’s Jonathan McCall rides with the Blue Angels

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Jonathan McCall had the ride of a lifetime with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Wednesday.

McCall was joined by the Key Influencer rider and Officer Jason Johnson, a 13-year veteran of San Francisco Police Department.

Johnson designed a mentorship program in 2012 called Operation Genesis to connect African-American youth to their cultural heritage far beyond their neighborhood.

Operation Genesis was created as a way to instill pride and a sense of self-discovery in these students by helping them understand their roots.

Leading up to the ride, McCall was given instructions on how to handle G-forces while up in the air and which handles not to push.

Back in 2012, KRON4’s Grant Lodes flew with the Blue Angels.

Lodes said the most unbelievable thing he’s ever done.