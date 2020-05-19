11-year-old girl, tea shop donate hundreds of face masks to Mountain View Police Department

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., (KRON) — An 11-year-old girl from Mountain View and local tea shop donate hundreds of face masks to the Mountain View Police Department.

After hearing local police officers were in need of face mask donations, Maiya Noel Winegar a fifth grader at Huff Elementary School in Mountain View collected 500 face masks with the help from a local tea shop.

Since the start of sheltering-in-place orders were issued Winegar has spent a lot of her time at home but wanted to find a way she can help her local community amid unprecedented times.

Winegar reached out to Monica Fang owner of Ocha Tea Cafe in Mountain View for some help and on May 15 joined Winegar donating hundreds and free tea for local police officers.

Since the start of sheltering-in-place orders were issued Winegar has been staying busy with school work, going outdoors and making videos for her YouTube page.

Winegar tells KRON4 she hopes to one day be able to raise money through her videos to help bigger causes in the future.

