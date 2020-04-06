12-year-old boy celebrates birthday thanks to local emergency response teams

MILL VALLEY, Calif., (KRON) — Despite sheltering-in-place orders a 12-year-old boy was able to celebrate his birthday thanks to local law enforcement and emergency response teams.

The Mill Valley Fire Department, Southern Marin Fire Department, Mill Valley Police Department and California Highway Patrol of Marin teamed up Sunday to visit 12-year-old Porthos for his birthday.

Porthos was greeted with sirens as he stood on his front steps while emergency vehicles kept a safe distance to practice social distancing.