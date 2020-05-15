13-year-old boy offering free coding event to raise awareness on social distancing

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy is hosting a free online coding event open to anyone to help raise awareness about social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benjamin Lee of Cupertino is hosting a free online coding event on May 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. called “Minecraft Modding: Social Distancing” as a way to help kids and adults stimulate during current sheltering-in-place orders.

The event will be focused around raising awareness on social distancing amid the pandemic, reminding participants to stay six feet away from everyone to help stop the spread of COVI-19.

Through the free event, kids will have the opportunity to learn how to program a modification through the EpicMC Modly platform which allows you to drag and drop blocks to form a program.

This program is similar to another popular kids programming language called Scratch but through the Epic MC modly platform allows you to make changes to the Minecraft game.

Two years ago Lee developed the Minecraft platform as a way to introduce other kids his age to coding and has since been teaching other kids how to program at WhizKidz Computer Center in San Jose.

Anyone can sign up for the free event and no programming experience is required.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.