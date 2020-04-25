13-year-old makes masks for healthcare workers in the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – From scrunchies to face masks, one Santa Clara teen is taking her business to the next level to help healthcare workers across the Bay Area.

At the age of 13, Kaitlin Briones has her own small business, ‘Scrunchies by Kaitlin.’

The 8th grader is an avid dancer and lacrosse player, but due to the pandemic her season came to a halt after her first game.

Photo provided by Ralph Briones

This young hero wanted to help after hearing about the need for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Ralph Briones nominated Kaitlin who has already made and donated over 100 masks in the last month.

In addition to her normal school day, Kaitlin has put in 180 hours and then some as she continues to provide masks for those on the frontlines.

Kaitlin is also making masks for individuals.

For every mask Kaitlin has sold, she donates a mask to a healthcare worker.

If you would like to contact Kaitlin:

Email her at scruchies.by.kaitlin@gmail.com

Instagram: @scrunchies.by.kaitlin

Here are pictures from Kaitlin’s Instagram page of healthcare workers and frontline workers wearing her masks.

Thank you Kaitlin! You are a KRON4 Hero!

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Latest Stories: