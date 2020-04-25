13-year-old makes masks for healthcare workers in the Bay Area

Live Now
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – From scrunchies to face masks, one Santa Clara teen is taking her business to the next level to help healthcare workers across the Bay Area.

At the age of 13, Kaitlin Briones has her own small business, ‘Scrunchies by Kaitlin.’

The 8th grader is an avid dancer and lacrosse player, but due to the pandemic her season came to a halt after her first game.

This young hero wanted to help after hearing about the need for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Ralph Briones nominated Kaitlin who has already made and donated over 100 masks in the last month.

In addition to her normal school day, Kaitlin has put in 180 hours and then some as she continues to provide masks for those on the frontlines.

Kaitlin is also making masks for individuals.

For every mask Kaitlin has sold, she donates a mask to a healthcare worker.

If you would like to contact Kaitlin:

Here are pictures from Kaitlin’s Instagram page of healthcare workers and frontline workers wearing her masks.

TGIF! Another week of school is over. So hang out on the porch, walk your dog or take a mini vacation in your backyard. ⁣ ⁣ Here are a few of our frontline heroes wearing their masks. If you have received your masks, I’d love to see your pictures. Send them to me or post them directly on your feed.⁣ ⁣ We've been making and sending out masks daily. Thank you to everyone sharing my project and I hope to continue to donate masks to all the frontline personnel and healthcare workers. ⁣ ⁣ I do want to thank everyone for your orders, donations and overall support. You guys all made this project possible! ⁣ ⁣ If you are interested in making a donation or to purchase a mask, please send me an email at scrunchies.by.kaitlin@gmail.com⁣ ⁣ #scrunchiesbykaitlin #masks #1millionmaskschallenge #1millionmasks #covid19 #fightcovid #scrunchies #handmade #handmadecrafts #bayarea #thebay #youngbusinesswomen #youth #smallbusiness

Thank you Kaitlin! You are a KRON4 Hero!

