KRON4 Hero: 82-year-old Walmart employee continues to show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., (KRON) — Despite the coronavirus outbreak, an 82-year-old Walmart employee from Hayward is continuing to show up to her job.

Eleanor Collins is celebrating her 82nd birthday Thursday and despite the current situation with COVID-19 she still manages to show up to work.

“I still work, I get up early, I’m exhausted when I come out,” Collins said. “But my associates greet me with a smile and a good morning that helps me make my day.”

Eleanor Collins (in yellow) and fellow Walmart co-workers.

Since 2006, Collins has been working at the Walmart on Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro in the maintenance department. Working close to eight hours a day, Collins and other co-workers make sure the store is maintained and clean as stores continue to see a surge of customers.

“We work had, we sweep we mop, we clean racks, we clean outside, we clean the walls,” Collins said. “We try to keep it clean for the customers.”

Collins is aware that many people her age don’t have the opportunity to still be working especially during current circumstances. She tells KRON4 she feels lucky to have a job and make sure she is taking proper precautions.

“I don’t want to be sitting around watching t.v. or soap-eras … I want to get out and do something,” Collins said. “I cover myself, I wear long sleeves, I wear long gloves, I wear a mask … it gets me through.”

When businesses started to close down due to the coronavirus many people were left without work. Collins tells KRON4 she feels for all the people who have lost a love one because of the coronavirus.

“It brings me down for so many lost, I feel for the people that lost, I grieve with them,” Collins said. “We’re going through hell right now for everybody not just me.”

Despite current circumstances , Collins plans to continue to show up to work Monday to Friday in an effort to help her community get through tough times.

“You have to go out there and help your neighbor,” Collins said. “We’re going through hell right now for everybody not just me … if I can do what I can I am happy to do that.”

