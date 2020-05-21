8th grade student donates much-needed toiletry supplies to local South Bay shelters

Aidan Wong (left) and Sangheeta Sing (right) donating toiletry supplies to We Hope Shelter in East Palo Alto, CA.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — An 8th grade student donates much needed toiletries to local shelters in the South Bay running short on supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aidan Wong an 8th grader at Menlo School started a toiletry collection in an effort to help out the families in his community that are most vulnerable to the negative financial effects caused by the pandemic.

As many shelters in the Bay Area are having difficulties keeping up with the demand of hygiene products, Wong created a GoFundMe to help raise money to be able to donate much needed toiletry supplies to local shelters.

In March, Wong started a GoFundMe and with the help of community contributions has been able to deliver over 1000 toiletry supplies to shelters across the South Bay including We Hope in East Palo Alto, LifeMoves and Home and Hope in San Mateo.

Wong tells KRON4 he is hoping to continue this effort throughout the rest of the year and will host a drive to collect toiletry and hygiene supplies this Saturday and Sunday located at 16 University Drive in Menlo Park.

To ensure everyones safety toiletry items will be no contact and can be dropped off from anytime between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.