Alameda Army Recruitment Office donates food to local emergency room staff

Sergeant First Class Fuller and Staff Sergeant Catello delivering pizza to Alameda Hospital.

ALAMEDA, Calif., (KRON) — As hospitals and health care workers continue to working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus, the Alameda Army Recruitment Office showed their appreciation to a local hospital.

Sergeant First Class Antonio Fuller and Staff Sergeant Brian Catello from the Alameda Army Recruitment Office donated pizza to the Alameda Hospital’s emergency room to show their support and appreciation.

On Apr. 8, Sergeant First Class Fuller and Staff Sergeant Catello bought the pizzas from Papa John’s located in the Fruitvale Village. When the store found out why they were buying the pizzas, Papa John’s matched their donation.

Both Sergeant First Class Fuller and Staff Sergeant Catello personally delivered the pizzas to the Alameda Hospital’s emergency room staff.