Union City community teams up to put on 30 plus vehicle parade to celebrate a young girl’s birthday

UNION CITY, Calif., (KRON) — Local Alameda firefighters teamed up with a local classic car club to celebrate a young girls birthday. Alameda County Fire Department Station #33 and the East Bay Ford F-100 Elites put on a vehicle parade for a local 3-year-old girl after they learned she was sad she couldn’t celebrate her birthday this year.

3-year-old Ava Barnes from Union City has always enjoyed celebrating birthday’s the family tells KRON4, but with the coronavirus outbreak the family couldn’t celebrate like previous years.

Despite not being able to have family over the house to celebrate or being able to go out to eat somewhere, the family reached out to their community and family to find a way to celebrate the 3-year-old’s birthday.

“I contacted our local fire station, my dad is part of a few car classic car clubs and reached out to have them join us and with help of our amazing friends and family,” mother Chritina Barnes said.

On Saturday morning more than 30 vehicles from the East Bay Ford F-100 Elites and Alameda firefighters lined outside the young girls home as she witnessed the parade from a safe distance as dozens of vehicles passed by with balloons and signs saying “Happy Birthday, Ava.”

“Tears by all, as a community I left signs on all our neighbors doors, everyone came out friends were so thankful to have little kids have something to look forward to,” Barnes said. “My little princess will be 3 and felt the love.”