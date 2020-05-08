Assisted senior living community launches Mother’s Day Campaign to benefit COVID-19 response fund

BELMONT, Calif., (KRON) — An assisted senior living community in Belmont is honoring mothers in their community by launching a Mother’s Day Campaign to benefit a COVID-19 response fund.

Vista Terrace of Belmont is offering families the opportunity to purchase four-in-house made strawberries dipped in chocolate with a card delivered to residents for $8. The money collected will be donated to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the mothers in our community who bring so much joy to our daily lives, and also lend our support to WHO’s global efforts to fight the pandemic,” Executive Director Julie Mammad said.

The assisted senior living community’s campaign was launched in an effort to still be able to celebrate its mothers and adhere’s to CDC and local health authorities guidelines which restricts traditional Mother’s Day gift options such as flower deliveries.

The response from families have been positive with many donating more than just the purchase of the chocolates.

“The response from families and friends so far has been incredible. Families are donating above and beyond the purchase of the chocolates,” Mammad said.

“One gentleman was so supportive of the cause that he purchased ten orders, even though he does not have a mother at Vista Terrace, to be delivered to those who do not receive a gift.”

To place an order for the Mother’s Day Campaign and for more information you are encouraged to call Vista Terrance of Belmont at 650-295-0735.

