Bay Area DJ to host virtual dance party to help nine-year-old boy battling stage four cancer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., (KRON) — A local Bay Area DJ is helping a nine-year old boy batting stage four cancer through his passion of music and DJ’ing. Andrew Verducci also known as “DJ Ducci” has been hosting virtual dance parties a few times a week to help people get through sheltering-in-place.

Verducci is hosting a “Quarantine Dance Party” on Friday to raise money for a young boy named Angel Ramirez who was not able to celebrate his birthday after spending it in the hospital.

“I looked at my mixer board I told myself why don’t I just get out there and do some stuff virtually just to be able to communicate with people virtually,” Verducci said. “And to be able to give them a break from all the negativity.”

Verducci is the owner of Verducci Event Productions and for the last several weeks has been hosting virtual dance parties as a way to give to connect with the community through music. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday hundreds of people tune in from all around to dance and enjoy some music.

Verducci tells KRON4 he was amazed at just how far his music has reached people during unprecedented times. Nine-year-old Ramirez came across Verducci’s livestream on Facebook after returning home from treatment.

Despite being weak due to his cancer treatment, Ramirez managed to find enough energy to dance through the entire two-hour livestream.

Angel Ramirez and Andrew Verducci

“Someone shared the watch party with his mom,” Verducci said. “We’ve just developed this friendship for the last three weeks and I thought this would be great to do something for him.”

Half of the proceeds from Fridays virtual dance party will go towards getting Angel gifts that were on his birthday wish list.

The dance party will be streamed live through Verducci’s Facebook account starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Donations can be made through PayPal or Venmo.

“Its just cool just hearing this as a young artist and just seeing how music and interaction and just being positive can help others not just within this community in the Bay Area but around the world,” Verducci said.

