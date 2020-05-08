Bay Area high school student helps set up contactless food drive for San Mateo community

SAN MATEO, Calif., (KRON) — A high school student helps set up a contactless food drive for people in her San Mateo community who are facing food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maddie Mitchell a junior at Saint Ignatius College Preparatory and her mother Michelle worked together to coordinate a contactless food drive in partnership with Samaritan House.

“Finding a way to help those in need in San Mateo was important to me. I enjoyed hosting the food drive and being able to support such a worthy cause,” Maddie Mitchell said. “I’m looking forward to doing more volunteering in my community in the near future.”

Mitchell was able to get the word out to her local community about the food drive by promoting it through Facebook, Nextdoor, Instagram and putting flyers around her neighborhood.

In response, San Mateo residents joined in by donating over 500 boxes of food and diapers to the food drive.

The contactless food drive was able to collect and donate the following:

1050 diapers

200 cans of fruits/vegetables

150 boxes of pasta/cereal/soups

22 packages of wipes

