Bay Area high school students launch online jewelry store; money raised to be donated to local medical center

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — Four Bay Area high school students launch an online jewelry store and raise money to help a local medical center’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Olivia Ciaravino, Sophia Qin, Jennifer Song and Kristin Chang all juniors at Crystal Springs Uplands School created an online jewelry store called Hearts4Covid with all of their proceeds going to the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame.

Additionally, the group created a GoFundMe to help raise extra money for those who choose to donate instead of buying jewelry.

Through the Hearts4Covid instagram page you can purchase your choice between heart-shaped earrings and necklaces by directly messaging the page.

Make sure to visit the Hearts4Covid instagram page for items available for sale. A classic heart charm necklace is selling for $15 and heart drop earrings for $10.

As shelter-in-place orders continue to be in full effect and many schools switching to distance learning Ciaravino tells KRON4 the group wanted to find a way they can help local COVID-19 response efforts.

Through promoting the Hearts4Covid instagram page with friends and family the group has been able to raise $1,300 through jewelry sales and GoFundMe.

The group is planning to continue with their Hearts4Covid jewelry store through the summer — expanding on designs and vision of the company.