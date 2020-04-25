Bay Area nonprofit donates 50K pounds of food, supplies to at-risk communities

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A nonprofit in the East Bay is donating more than 50,000 pounds of food and essential supplies to at-risk communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The Support Life Foundation said the effort is the largest mobilization effort in the Bay Area targeting food security for at-risk communities.

It’s called the “You are not alone!” Initiative.

They spend the last few weeks coordinating with over 40 local and national organizations like the Islamic Relief USA, Muslim Community Center of Pleasanton, and the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center.

There are more than 250 volunteers across the region helping to make this happen.

The packaging and distribution officially starts Saturday at the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center located at 2232 Camino Ramon.

The center is being used as a base of operation for the initiative since it’s closed to the general public due to the pandelic.

The organization says their volunteers are observing social distancing rules and personal protective measures while packaging and distributing the supplies.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Latest Stories: