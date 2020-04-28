Beloved father and longtime truck driver passes away; escorted home by community convoy in Napa

NAPA, Calif., (KRON) — Although a beloved Napa father and longtime truck driver of over 40 years passed away Monday and couldn’t have proper funeral services because of COVID-19, family and friends found a way to honor him in a very special way.

On Monday, a convoy of family and friends of 68-year-old Tom “Pugslie” Adams escorted his body from the mortuary to his home as dozens of people in semi trucks and other vehicles gathered to pay their respects to a man who was loved by many.

“I very quickly realized that he had 100 people who believe they’re his close friends,” Adams daughter Caitlin Dulle said. “We pulled up to the mortuary to pick up our dad, we saw 20 semi trucks lined up on the side of the road to follow us home.”

Tom “Pugslie” Adams, 68.

Adams was originally from Vallejo but eventually moved to Napa where he was a truck driver for 44 years.

The family tells KRON4 Adams began driving for the 7 Up Bottling Company and then becoming the lead driver at Don Pridmore and Son’s Construction Company, where he absolutely enjoyed his job.

“Even though it was his job he absolutely loved it,” Dulle said. “He loved what he did and everybody knew that they can rely on him, he was just a really good truck driver.”

Adams had been suffering from congestive heart failure and was in the hospital for weeks before he passed away on Apr. 20.

Despite not being able to give Adams proper funeral services due to the coronavirus pandemic, his bosses wife thought of the idea to escort Adams home from the mortuary as a way to express their deep love and appreciation for him.

“When this happened and we realized we couldn’t have any kind of services for him anytime soon,” Dulle said. “His bosses wife said we have to do a convoy, we have people who are mourning and they want to do something about this.”

“It made all of us who are all incredibly sad made us feel so happy,” Dulle said. “It really was a huge pick me up after all that we had been struggling.”

