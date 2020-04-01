Brentwood Police help give 6-year-old boy shelter-at-home birthday party

BRENTWOOD, Calif., (KRON) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all social gatherings were prohibited to stop the spread of the virus and to practice social distancing. In Brentwood a 6-year-old boy celebrated his birthday despite the orders with a little help by the Brentwood Police Department.

With school’s closed Sebastian Vargas was looking forward to seeing his classmates to celebrate his birthday with him. The family spoke to KRON 4 on how they managed to still find a way to celebrate his birthday.

“It was kind of hard that he couldn’t have his classmates come and do a big party for him, it’s his first year in school,” Sarah Vargas said.

In an effort to still find a way to celebrate their son’s birthday, Vargas’ parents contacted BPD for some help. BPD didn’t hesitate to help and offered to have some officers stop by the family’s home to give Vargas a gift bag.

“It was a surprise for them but it was very exciting for him to see him happy even though he couldn’t get the party he wanted it still was exciting during this time,” Vargas said.