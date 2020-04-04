Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Campbell Police will celebrate your child’s birthday with special drive-by

KRON4 Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Campbell Police Department

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department wants to make your child’s birthday extra special during these hard times.

The department posted to their Facebook page asking if you live in Campbell and if your kid’s birthday is approaching.

If you answered yes to both, then they want to ‘join in on the celebration.’

Officers will make a special drive-by for your little one with lights and sirens. The Santa Clara County Fire Department will also make a special appearance.

Parents: To set up this extra special birthday surprise, email lmoresco@campbellca.gov.

Happy Birthday from the Campbell Police Department!

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News