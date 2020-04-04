Campbell Police will celebrate your child’s birthday with special drive-by

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department wants to make your child’s birthday extra special during these hard times.

The department posted to their Facebook page asking if you live in Campbell and if your kid’s birthday is approaching.

If you answered yes to both, then they want to ‘join in on the celebration.’

Officers will make a special drive-by for your little one with lights and sirens. The Santa Clara County Fire Department will also make a special appearance.

Parents: To set up this extra special birthday surprise, email lmoresco@campbellca.gov.

Happy Birthday from the Campbell Police Department!

