Contactless Coffee: SF resident offers free coffee to community through home window

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A San Francisco resident is serving his community amid the coronavirus outbreak all from the safety of his home. Every morning Ben Ramirez serves free hot coffee to his community through his home window on Pfeiffer Street.

“It’s not a coffee shop … I am just giving free coffee out of my side window,” Ramirez said.

Everyday from 8 a.m. until noon Ramirez is offering free coffee to neighborhood font line workers, delivery drivers and medical staff — all from the comfort of his home.

Before the coronavirus outbreak Ramirez was in the process of opening his very own coffee shop in the neighborhood. With sheltering-in-place orders Ramirez was forced to put his coffee shop on hold.

Instead, with plenty of stored up coffee Ramirez felt inspired to serve it his community for free.

For nearly 20 years Ramirez and his family have been living on Pfeiffer Street in North Beach. After last months sheltering-in-place orders, Ramirez and his family began to work from home.

“We decided to give coffee to all the people in the neighborhood to give people a little bit of comfort while all this is happening,” Ramirez said. “Everybody has been happy and thankful.”

North Beach has long been known for its character and beauty with many shops and restaurants. With many businesses closed, Ramirez tells KRON 4 he wanted to give people a sense of normality amid the pandemic.

“They can’t go to coffee shops anymore so it’s a resemblance of a normal life again,” Ramirez said. “”The support has been awesome.”