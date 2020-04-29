Danville teen launches fundraiser to help local businesses amid pandemic

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — In just one week, a teenage girl from Danville has raised of $2,600 for local businesses with her fundraiser called Community Cup.

Lindsey Lonergan, a junior at San Ramon Valley High School, is the creator of the fundraiser.

Since people aren’t visiting local coffee shops to buy their daily cup of coffee during quarantine, she thought why not donate that money instead.

“Community Cup is a way to donate the money you typically spend on your daily cup of coffee right back to your community,” she explains. “Right now local businesses, especially restaurants and local shops, are suffering because of coronavirus and the shelter-in-place restrictions so this gives people to donate to and support their community.

Lonergan set up website and in under 72 hours, her community raised nearly $2,000.

All the money will go to the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, who will then donate 100 percent of the proceeds to local businesses who need it most.

To donate, click here.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Latest Stories: