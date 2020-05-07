SF Digital health company launches new feature to help physicians securely video call patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A San Francisco-based professional medical network launched their new video call tool allowing doctors to safely and securely video call their patients.

Doximity serves as the largest network of U.S. physicians and is now offering free access to front line workers to its new Dialer Video tool.

The app feature was released this week and allows doctors to use any cellphone to video call their patients in a safe encrypted environment that complies with Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act regulations.

“The pandemic generated a surge in demand for telehealth tools, and unfortunately, surfaced the limitations of a lot of existing solutions on the market,” Amit Phull MD Medical Director at Doximity said.

“Our members told us they needed an easy-to-use telemedicine tool – something that was secure and protected their privacy and that of their patients.”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Doximity has made the Dialer Video available for free through January of next year.

Doximity’s Dialer Video tool also includes custom caller ID where physicians can set the CallerID to their hospital or very own office line which makes easier for patients to recognize the caller and pick up.

The new tool also allows authorized care team members to initiate calls to patients seamlessly from within Haiku’s Epic mobile electronic health record app.

“Dialer Video is very easy to use for doctors and their patients. Doctors click on the dialer feature in the Doximity app which now has a video option,” Phull said. “They type in their patient’s phone number and a text message with a link is sent to the patient.”

The company also offers a paid enterprise version called Doximity Dialer Pro that is available for hospital-wide deployments.

Other features of the Doximity app have been extended to their physician members’ care teams. Doximity’s Dialer Video and Dialer features that offers secure voice calling are now available to nurses and other healthcare professionals to better equip them to connect with patients while working remotely or in clinical settings.

All calls are encrypted, kept private and are never recorded.

The company was founded in 2011, connecting physicians and clinicians to assist them with their work. According to Doxminity, it’s the largest professional medical network with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members.

The Doximity app is available on both iOS and Android.

